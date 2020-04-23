Johnny Appleseed Project: Free seedlings for Earth Day, Arbor Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year because of COVID-19, gatherings for Earth Day and Arbor Day are not happening. However, we do not want to forget about these important community events.

So, the Johnny Appleseed Project and the Arboretum at Winona State University are offering free seedlings (limit of five per household) to area families. The seedlings will be available as soon as they arrive from the Minnesota State Nursery -- likely this weekend.

You may choose from highbush cranberry, Juneberry, chokecherry, red-osier dogwood and wild plum. The seedlings can be obtained at Bluff Country Co-op. They will be on display in the parking lot entryway of the Co-op. Please observe social distancing when stopping to get your seedlings.

Remember Earth Day and Arbor Day are two events that promote cooperation and healing of the earth. Let's all be a part of that and plant a tree for future generations to enjoy.

The Johnny Appleseed Project: Dr. Carolyn Dry, Dr. Amy Runck and Nancy Reynolds, Winona

