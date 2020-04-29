John Wilzbacher: Use lights to lighten our spirits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am one of the fortunate new residents at Main Square downtown Winona.

On a recent evening, I happened to be gazing out my window overlooking the Winona Post Office.

I was awestruck by the brilliant light emanating from its lobby. Strings of crystal and blue light lined the full length of the service counter, It lit up the entire lobby. And more than that, it lit up my mood.

Many of us are suffering the suffocating health measures necessary to safely get through this pandemic. We all could use a community lift; something to bolster our common spirit.

Think of the towns that use their voices in song to show their spirit and resolve. How about lighting up Winona. I ordered today some party lights to line my balcony and to shine a bit of brilliance and bright spirit.

What if we all did that? I bet a lot of folks still have there Christmas light up. Don’t take the down. Turn them on. Even for a few hours in the early evening. Let’s show the world we can light up the darkness. And be safe.

John Wilzbacher, Winona

