John Rupkey: Teach what Jesus would teach

In my previous letter I claimed that Winona’s traditional religious teachers understand that God creates some people in a way that enables them to fall in love only with people of the same sex. I also claimed that because God creates people gay, the love they experience is not disordered, but some traditional religious teachers continue to teach that it is disordered, because they fear they will lose their jobs if they teach what they know to be true.

These claims went uncontested.

Anyone who gives money to these traditional religious teachers or works for them and does not openly oppose the toxic abuse they inflict on Winona’s gay children is exactly the kind of person these abusive teachers rely on to enable their extremely harmful abuse in Winona.

People are delusional when they believe this damaging religious abuse will end only when religious authority figures require change. Change will begin only when ordinary people within the religion will no longer tolerate this immoral abuse.

St. Mary’s University and Cotter stand as ugly monuments to the continued teaching of this abuse. The willingness of their students and faculty to tolerate teaching they know to be immoral means they are willing to continue enabling the dehumanizing abuse of Winona’s beautiful gay people. When they demand that their university and high school reject the immoral teaching that the human-to-human love experienced by the gay people God creates is disordered, change will begin to happen here in Winona.

Let them teach what Jesus would teach: The love experienced by the gay people God creates is God’s loving gift to them, a gift to be appreciated, enjoyed, and celebrated.

John Rupkey

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0