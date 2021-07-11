John Rupkey: Self-righteous theology remains untouched

From the 19th century until the 1970s, thousands of indigenous children in Canada were taken from their parents and placed in Christian residential schools, three fourths of which were Catholic. Christian indoctrinators, firmly believing they were doing God's will. attempted to convert them into Christians.

Hundreds of bodies of those children are now being found in unmarked graves.

Now civil and religious authorities are trying to understand how this could possibly have happened. They are calling for investigations, apologies and reconciliation.

But nobody is calling for a reconsideration of the essence of the problem that allowed this to happen, which is the traditional Christian moral theology. Traditional Christians are not allowed to reconsider their moral theology, because they must believe it comes directly from God through the Pope and/or the Bible. When it comes to moral issues, traditional Christians are required to believe that they can never be wrong.

Through the centuries, Christians have done immeasurable good. But sometime their arrogant moral theology that requires them to believe that they are always right has enabled them to be blind to their behavior we now consider to be immoral.