John Rupkey: Remember to choose love, not hate

Jesus loved everyone with a spiritual love. He commanded all of us to do the same.

There was one of Jesus’ companions for whom he had a special love. Five times in his gospel, the disciple John refers to himself as the disciple who Jesus loved:

“The disciple who Jesus loved reclined close to him as they ate.” (13:23)

“Seeing his mother there with the disciple who me loved, Jesus said to his mother, ‘Woman, there is your son.’” (19:26)

“She (Mary Magdalene) ran off to Simon, Peter and the other disciple, the one Jesus loved.” (20:2)

“The disciple Jesus loved cried out to Peter, “It is the Lord!’” (21:7)

“Peter turned around and noticed that the disciple whom Jesus loved was following, the one who had leaned against Jesus’ chest during the supper.” (21:20)

If there is a special person of the same sex in your life, who can be referred to as the person you love, then your humanity parallels the humanity of Jesus.