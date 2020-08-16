John Rupkey: Remember to choose love, not hate

Jesus loved everyone with a spiritual love. He commanded all of us to do the same.
There was one of Jesus’ companions for whom he had a special love. Five times in his gospel, the disciple John refers to himself as the disciple who Jesus loved:
“The disciple who Jesus loved reclined close to him as they ate.” (13:23)
“Seeing his mother there with the disciple who me loved, Jesus said to his mother, ‘Woman, there is your son.’” (19:26)
“She (Mary Magdalene) ran off to Simon, Peter and the other disciple, the one Jesus loved.” (20:2)
“The disciple Jesus loved cried out to Peter, “It is the Lord!’” (21:7)
“Peter turned around and noticed that the disciple whom Jesus loved was following, the one who had leaned against Jesus’ chest during the supper.” (21:20)
If there is a special person of the same sex in your life, who can be referred to as the person you love, then your humanity parallels the humanity of Jesus.
If there are religious teachers in Winona who try to convince you that it is disordered for you to have a special person of the same sex in your life for whom you have a special love, inform them that Jesus doesn’t agree.
Tell them you reject their immoral attempt to indoctrinate self-hate into you. Encourage them to stop spreading religion-based hate here in Winona. Stop supporting their disordered ministry.
Keep loving the person you love like Jesus did.
John Rupkey, Winona
