John Rupkey: GOP attempt to destroy democracy harms only them

Bipartisanship means passing legislation a variety of American people want. But Republican congresspersons won't help make President Biden more popular by voting for legislation the people like.

Georgia Republicans are trying to show how to vote against what most people like and still stay in power. They eliminate voters who don't like them, and thinly veil it as preventing the voter fraud that exists inside their imaginations.

Governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, excluding those that Republicans don't like. This feeble attempt to destroy American democracy harms only them.

The Republican Party is shrinking.

"Be kind and compassionate to one another." (Ephesians 4:32).

Be independent.

John Rupkey

Winona

