John Rupkey: End privilege, end racism

Why is racism so persistent and pervasive in the United States? The killing of George Floyd is a very visible tip of the racist iceberg.

Throughout American history, pretty much everything has been controlled by white, middle upper class, heterosexual males.

Even though I have been gay my entire life, I didn’t accept myself as gay until I was 44. So for more than half of my life I functioned as a member of the controlling class. Life in that class was exceptionally comfortable.

That controlling class established America in such a way that they were the privileged class, and blacks, women, indigenous people and gays were the “inferior” class. Therefore, people in the privileged class are usually unable to see themselves as racists; they see themselves as just good Americans.

Deep in the back of their minds, many suspect that blacks wouldn’t have a problem if they were as smart as them, studied as much as they did and worked as hard as they do. This implies they suspect blacks are inferior to whites. That is the problem they see; they can’t see that this is the essence of racism.