John Rupkey: End privilege, end racism

Why is racism so persistent and pervasive in the United States? The killing of George Floyd is a very visible tip of the racist iceberg.
Throughout American history, pretty much everything has been controlled by white, middle upper class, heterosexual males.
Even though I have been gay my entire life, I didn’t accept myself as gay until I was 44. So for more than half of my life I functioned as a member of the controlling class. Life in that class was exceptionally comfortable.
That controlling class established America in such a way that they were the privileged class, and blacks, women, indigenous people and gays were the “inferior” class. Therefore, people in the privileged class are usually unable to see themselves as racists; they see themselves as just good Americans.
Deep in the back of their minds, many suspect that blacks wouldn’t have a problem if they were as smart as them, studied as much as they did and worked as hard as they do. This implies they suspect blacks are inferior to whites. That is the problem they see; they can’t see that this is the essence of racism.
I believe racism is persistent in America because it will lose its grip only when members of the privileged class are willing to vote to share the wealth of the capitalism their class created. Then they will no longer vote racists into office simply because they are willing to defund the needy and sacrifice the environment to make the wallets and investment portfolios of the privileged class increase in value.
Racism will die when members of the privileged class no longer blindly follow the Romanized Christianity their class created at Nicaea, and will vote instead like Jesus would vote: “Whatever you do the least among you, that is what you do to me.”
Then every child will be born in a new America, where they will have real access to the same high-quality education, the same high-quality health care, and will grow up in a beautiful home where they are wanted and loved.
John Rupkey, Winona
