John Medinger: No time for business as usual

I was the Mayor of La Crosse on September 11.

I started the day by going to Our Savior's Lutheran Church to donate a pint of blood to the Red Cross. About this time I heard that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center Building. I thought "this is awful" but I also remembered hearing about a plane decades earlier that accidentally hit the Empire State Building.

As I finished giving blood, I heard of a second plane and knew this was no accident. I rushed to my office in City Hall to watch the horror on television and find out what information was available.

I quickly set up a meeting of all the department heads to talk about what we could possibly prepare for. We reviewed our emergency preparedness plans for various departments such as police, fire, streets, airport, etc. and reviewed the emergency powers of the Mayor's office. Later, after talking with a few leaders of the City Council, we canceled the regular monthly City Council meeting. This was no time for business as usual.

Soon President Bush ordered all airplanes out of the sky and our small airport quickly filled up. The full extent of this terror continued to unfold before our eyes!