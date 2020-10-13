John Gabbert: It;s time to make Broadway safer

Most public opposition to the Broadway Street road diet stems from people who don’t live on Broadway, with one exception. As someone who lives on and walks Broadway often, I appreciate that individual's opinion, and especially his service to our city. Yet, I must state that in more than 20 years, I recall seeing him walking on his street only once.

There’s another reason this traffic restriction method is called a “road diet.” We spend too much time in cars, in front of TVs and phones, and not enough time walking, running or biking.

Cross Broadway on foot – you’ll see why our city wants to do this. Many crosswalks are not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, an upgrade that makes them safer, more visible to drivers more likely to stop.

I commend City Council members Pam Eyden, Eileen Moeller, Paul Schollmeier, and Gerry Krage, and Mayor Mark Peterson for their support.

A more walkable central Winona makes us attractive to business and tourists, increasing economic activity and property values. A more walkable central Winona causes more people to live downtown.