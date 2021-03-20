John Charles: Legislators must support Pharmacy Fair Competition Act

How far would you have to drive if your local pharmacy was forced to shutter its doors? Are you OK with paying more for the same drug so a health care middleman can pocket big profits without passing the savings onto you? Our state needs to bring transparency to drug costs for patients and protect our local pharmacies.

Transparency starts with demanding reform from pharmacy benefit managers, three of whom control 80% of the market. PBMs are the middlemen cutting back door deals with your health insurer. Their near monopoly on the system means they’re able to drive up the price of care and medication, creating limited networks that allow them to take a cut out of the revenue stream, while giving no real added value to patients.

PBMs steer patients to big PBM-owned “preferred network” pharmacies or online mail-only order options which end up hurting our local pharmacies - you should be able to pay the same price for your prescription no matter where you go. As a member of the community and a pharmacist, I value my role in ensuring my patients get the best care and am an advocate for you.

Your aging parent or a mom with a sick child shouldn’t be forced to drive an extra 30 minutes plus to pick up prescriptions, just so a healthcare middleman can make a bigger profit. You should be able to come to us to pick up your med.