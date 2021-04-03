John Campbell: Sen. Miller continues working GOP playbook

Winona-area residents should not be fooled by Sen. Jeremy Miller’s regular press releases touting all of his seeming bi-partisan activity at the state Legislature. Lest one be taken in by this effort at making himself come off as a reasonable moderate, we should all remember the following:

Miller was -- and, presumably, still is -- a staunch supporter of President Trump who never said a critical word about Trump’s many offensive actions or statement while he was president.

Miller has never said anything critical -- at least in public-- about the Republican insurrection on January 6.

Instead, Miller endorsed, by his silence, Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s votes to overturn legitimate electoral college votes on January 6.

And now: Miller is actively promoting his party’s legislative agenda to create voting restrictions that will fall hardest on students, the poor, and people of color, all traditional Democratic constituencies.

It is outrageous and embarrassing that Miller supports such voter suppression and the reason for it: the Republicans’ “Big Lie” about all of the supposed fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. As most of us who pay attention to facts know, there was no such corruption.