John Campbell: How about shirts that promote vaccinations?
John Campbell: How about shirts that promote vaccinations?

Regarding the WDN’s most recent splash of free publicity for Sen. Jeremy Miller -- this time, swooning over his “Be Good” cap -- I say this: It is simply laughable that a Republican office-holder who supports Trump, endorsed the Republican Insurrection of Jan. 6 and accepts racist voting suppression legislation could, with a straight face, encourage people to “Be Good.” What an embarrassment to the voters of Southeast Minnesota.

If  Miller is really interested in starting a line of societally useful caps, I suggest that he create ones that say ”Get A Shot,” with the tees being needle shaped. He should manufacture 1000’s of them and give them away free to the obscenely-high number of Republicans who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid. (According to the WDN of July 28, 42% of Republicans expressed doubts about the vaccines compared to 18% of Democrats).

Maybe this kind of freebie is what these un-American Republicans need in order to take the socially-responsible step of getting the shot against the still-raging virus. Now that would be a story worthy of free publicity in the WDN.

John Campbell

Winona

