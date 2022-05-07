John Campbell: Council should reconsider police move

Re the Winona City Council proposal to merge the police department with the East Side Rec Center:
Let us not forget one basic geographical fact of this proposal: that the police department will be moved onto space and land until now reserved unambiguously for children and families.
Let me repeat this geographical fact: this proposal has the police permanently invading and taking over space/land reserved for children.
Is this what we want in our town: favoring the spatial needs of cops over the spatial needs of children?
What kind of town privileges such a perverse priority of cops over children?
Not ours, I hope.
Please urge the council to stop the proposal and to keep the East Side Rec Center as protected land for children.
John Campbell
Winona