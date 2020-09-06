John Bartholow:Hagedorn must answer ethical questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his first ad, Dan Feehan clearly states he does not take money from corporate PACs.

Whereas Congressman Jim Hagedorn has taken more than $182,000 from corporate PACs, including from oil companies, drug companies, health insurance companies and big banks,

Dan has taken $0 from corporate PACs. Jim Hagedorn voted against a bipartisan bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs. His drug company donors opposed it.

Jim Hagedorn supports a lawsuit to overturn the ACA. His insurance company donors support it. And he has been tepid in his opposition to the EPA's ethanol waivers that hurts our corn growers because his oil company donors want these waivers.

Major corporations already have enough representation in Washington with the likes of Jim Hagedorn. Dan Feehan rejects all corporate PAC money because he will put the people of southern Minnesota first.

It is unfortunate Jim Hagedorn and his supporters are trying to spread lies to distract from the fact that Jim Hagedorn was the number one spender of taxpayer money in all of Congress and is potentially under investigation for illegal corrupt activities, including sending more than $100,000 of taxpayer money to a company owned by one of his staffers, according to published reports.