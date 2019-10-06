As a long-time social studies teacher, I do my homework when deciding who to support for public office.
In our upcoming congressional race, I want someone who is independent-minded, educated, empathetic and not at the beck-and-call of party leaders or special interests.
That person is my friend Dan Feehan, and I am very excited that he has filed to be a candidate in 2020.
Dan and his wife Amy live in North Mankato, grew up in southern Minnesota and knows the intricacies of agricultural policy; he would fight hard in Washington for our farmers and to combat nonsensical trade policies that hurt our local economy.
Dan has devoted his life to public service, serving in the U.S. Army during his two tours in Iraq, and at the Pentagon under President Obama.
He cares about protecting veterans, volunteers in the community, bringing his young sons to service projects.
He and Amy have been classroom teachers, and care passionately about our schools. When I have talked to him about education policy, while he has background on these issues, he is eager to learn more and work hard to find solutions.
Dan is the independent voice we have been sorely missing for the past year in Washington, and would do us proud as our representative.
John Bartholow, Winona
