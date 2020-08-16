Johanna Brandvik: Improve voting for hearing impaired

My local 2020 primary failed deaf and hard-of-hearing people who voted in person.
Tuesday, I imagined going to my local polling place as a person who is deaf/hard of hearing. Why? Because a significant population of voters, not to mention election clerks and staff, have hearing challenges as the result of both ability and aging.
Also, because my oldest daughter lives with a significant hearing loss and next year, when she turns 18, she will be voting for the first time.
As a deaf/hard-of-hearing person, I would have struggled greatly to understand voting at my local polling place.
Why would I have struggled? Because every single election clerk was wearing a mask, which immediately made reading lips (something most deaf/hard-of-hearing people rely on heavily) impossible.
The masks also muffle otherwise clear speech. I also did not find a clear visual delivery of voting instructions, via posters, etc. And even if there had been an election clerk who was fluent in American Sign Language, not all deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals use or understand it.
I see a quick and simple solution to make in-person voting easier, not just for deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals but for all humans in every city and state: a 30-second instructional video loop with subtitles that is posted at the entrance of each polling place.
This video would give deaf/hard-of-hearing voters (and everyone else) access to crucial instructions for completing their ballots. It may be watched repeatedly for retention.
It also decreases human interaction at revolving doors and reception tables where election clerks are required to repeat the same instructions to hundreds if not thousands of voters, which reduces the contact/spread of COVID.
Going to the November polls will undoubtedly be more stressful and confusing during COVID, which leads to increased voter mistakes...and uncounted ballots.
After Tuesday's primary, I'd love to see local and state governments respond quickly to improve in-person voting, especially for those who are deaf/hard-of-hearing.
Johanna Brandvik, Winona
