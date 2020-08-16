Johanna Brandvik: Improve voting for hearing impaired

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My local 2020 primary failed deaf and hard-of-hearing people who voted in person.

Tuesday, I imagined going to my local polling place as a person who is deaf/hard of hearing. Why? Because a significant population of voters, not to mention election clerks and staff, have hearing challenges as the result of both ability and aging.

Also, because my oldest daughter lives with a significant hearing loss and next year, when she turns 18, she will be voting for the first time.

As a deaf/hard-of-hearing person, I would have struggled greatly to understand voting at my local polling place.

Why would I have struggled? Because every single election clerk was wearing a mask, which immediately made reading lips (something most deaf/hard-of-hearing people rely on heavily) impossible.

The masks also muffle otherwise clear speech. I also did not find a clear visual delivery of voting instructions, via posters, etc. And even if there had been an election clerk who was fluent in American Sign Language, not all deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals use or understand it.