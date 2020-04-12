Joe Lepley: Thanks for aiding Misato exchange

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Student ambassadors and families want to thank Winonans for their support as they raised funds for a trip to Misato, Japan.

Due to the coronavirus, the Winona student ambassadors and chaperones have postponed their April 2020 visit to our sister city, Misato.

Plans are for the group to stay together and travel next April. Some students may decide not to be a part of the 2021 delegation because of school schedules and other concerns.

The Winona International Friendship Association will continue to support this delegation.

Traditionally, in late October Misato has sent student ambassadors and chaperones to Winona for a visit to create friendships that carry over to the following April. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, Misato will probably not send a delegation to Winona in the fall.

The disease has now begun to appear in Misato. Generous support from the Winona community helps make this trip affordable for students. Community support for the sister city relationship is strong. WIFA appreciates the many generous contributors.

Joe Lepley

Winona International Friendship Association

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0