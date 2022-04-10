Joe Ihrke: Jack Rader Scholarship supports Lewiston-Altura seniors

Congratulations to the Fool Five Race Organization on another successful Road Race. Their and the entire Lewiston community’s dedication and commitment to raise funds for cancer research is awe inspiring. And it makes me proud to call Lewiston, Minnesota my hometown.

This year’s featured guest, Jack Radar, holds a special bond to many within Lewiston and surrounding communities. Jack served as teacher, coach and athletic director within the Lewiston-Altura School District for 30 years. During his career, Jack displayed a deep understanding for how athletics can serve as a teaching tool both on and off the playing fields. That passion remains today as he continues to mentor young athletes and support local athletic teams in spite of his 2017 cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As one of Jack's former student-athletes, I want to say “thank you” for the mentoring and coaching he provided me in my early life. Knowing that I am just one of many such former students and that he continues to do the same to same today compels me to make our community aware of the “Jack Rader Scholarship Award.”

Started in 2016, the scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior at Lewiston-Altura High School that has excelled in academics, athletics, and community during their high school career.

To keep the scholarship going I would invite others who would like to honor Jack to contribute. Donations can be made to the Jack Rader Scholarship Fund at the Winona Community Foundation. You can donate at www.winonacf.org or by calling (507) 454-6511. I would also appreciate you sharing this information with friends, family members and classmates to help spread the word.

Joe Ihrke

Phoenix, AZ

