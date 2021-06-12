Joan Redig: Christenson, Bures offer strong messages

In last Sunday's edition of WDN were two well-said and well-taken articles, in my opinion.

First was Jerome Christianson's opinion regarding our Rep. Hagedorn, who seems to base his opinions on a narrow look at especially social issues and votes accordingly. Hagedorn seems to forget he is representing all of us citizens, not just those who voted for him.

The second article well worth reading is that of Dr. Bures who gives excellent information in regards to personally managing COVID prevention, ie., wearing the mask if not vaccinated and understanding folks wear masks for many reasons, including those who have vulnerable health conditions.

Personally, I never know when a sneeze or cough may come on suddenly in public and wearing a mask or having one handy is a simple solution to not having to watch anyone in close proximity scatter or give a dirty look!

Keep up the good work, Jerome and Dr. Bures.

Joan Redig

Houston

