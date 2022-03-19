Joan Kauphusman: Relay for Life of Winona County returns

We’re back!! After a two-year COVID hiatus, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Winona County will return to the Winona State University campus at McCown Gymnasium on Friday, April 8, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has been held in Winona for over 30 years, originally as the Rivertown Shuffle. While the event has evolved and changed over the years, the goal has remained the same: to support the American Cancer Society in their mission to end cancer through research, education, advocacy and patient and family services.

In recent years, Relay has been spearheaded by the Winona State Colleges Against Cancer club. Student have organized the event by inviting other campus clubs and community members to form teams and join in their fundraising efforts.

Any cancer survivors who would like to participate in Relay and receive a free Survivor t-shirt, can register online at Relay for Life of Winona County website. For more information, please contact me at jktk@hbci.com.

Joan Kauphusman

Winona

