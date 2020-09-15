Jim Gurley: Come together to elect Biden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I did not support Joe Biden in the primaries, and my fellow progressives may not have, either.

Our opinions may vary from Biden‘s neoliberal positions. But this is important: Voting for Biden is our only hope of getting Trump out of the White House.

Yes, Trump really could win this election. (Remember 2016?) Then, after Biden is elected, we immediately pressure him to move toward our positions: Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and racial justice, among others.

You may be thinking about voting third-party, or sitting out the election. Ask yourself: Would you rather spend the coming years influencing and pressuring Biden toward progressive positions? Or would you rather live under an increasingly horrifying Trump regime?

If nothing else, do it for the environment. Biden believes climate change is real and plans to fight it. Trump not only denies it’s real, but he’s doing all he can to accelerate it.]

This election will be decided by voters in battleground states like Minnesota and Wisconsin.So please cast your vote (as early as possible) for Biden-Harris.

Our future depends on it.

Jim Gurley, Winona

