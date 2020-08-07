Jess Eggers: Rockey would be an impressive mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I fully and enthusiastically support Jovy Rockey as Winona’s next mayor.

I was born in Winona and have been a community member for 30 years. I have experienced the ebb and flow of change over the decades and believe we are on the verge of exponential growth.

We have a truly unique city with unlimited potential, I believe Jovy is the right person to foster positive growth in Winona.

Ingenuity, inclusivity and critical thinking are at the heart of everything Jovy does. Jovy actively listens and implements community member’s ideas. She seeks connection and input rather than passively wait to be contacted.

I continue to witness Jovy show up for the community and do the work. It’s apparent that she is fully invested in our community and all of its members. As mayor, these will be some of her greatest assets.

Her plans for Winona are inventive, tangible and multi-faceted touching on the most important things Winona has to offer. Most importantly, these plans ensure accessibility and inclusion for all community members.

To say I am impressed with what Jovy offers is an understatement. I would be honored to have Jovy as Winona’s next mayor.

Jess Eggers, Winona

