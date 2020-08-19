Jerry Windley-Daoust: Thanks for building accessible playground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our family would like to send a big thank-you to the Winona Lions Club, the city of Winona and the many volunteers and financial supporters who contributed to building the new inclusive and accessible playground at Lake Park.

Our 13-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, has been waiting and waiting for it to open, and absolutely loves it.

Before, much of the playground equipment was either off-limits to him, or too dangerous to try, or required someone with a lot of strength to help him.

Now, the whole playground is accessible to him, which is why he has been there almost every day since it opened. Besides making him happy, it also makes his physical therapist happy, since the exercise he gets there improves his abilities in other areas.

I know this was a community effort, but I also know that huge projects like these usually have a few champions who coordinate all the details and keep things moving along.

These people probably put in hundreds of hours of work on this project. I don’t know your names, but thank you for your service and generosity.