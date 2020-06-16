Jerry Raddatz: Order limits state's tourism revenue

I would take this opportunity to reply to Dick Smith. I appreciate his comments and that is what it is all about. We may not agree on certain items, but most people in the world do not always agree, but life will go on.
I appreciate his efforts for many years to make Goodview the great place it is today, and has been a part of what Goodview is all about. I am going to give him the last word and I am moving on. I am going to see some baseball games in our neighboring states and enjoy doing something that I cannot do in Minnesota.
I do take issue that the H32N in 1969 was a "a walk in the park." It is hard for me to think that the life of more tdhan 100,000 people would be described in this manner, but only my view.
The point that I have tried to make in regard to our situation is this: I have studied the numbers of eight states in our region today in loss of life with the virus. You cannot use the loss of life in each state as they all are different in population, but when you do bounce around in the order of life from number one to number eight in percentage of loss of life in their state there is not a great difference. The order changes from week to week in all eight states.
But with that said, I have worked and spent time in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota in the last month or so. Last week I was in Wisconsin watching some baseball tournaments, and there were teams from Minnesota, in fact quite a few license plates at the baseball park.
A few days ago, I was in Iowa and will be there this whole week watching some of the 500 or more teams from Iowa, Minnesota playing baseball.
There will be hundreds of people from Minnesota spending money for gas, food, motels in Iowa. Iowa loves all these people from Minnesota spending their money watching baseball, which they cannot in Minnesota.
Just this week the Northwoods College league established La Crosse to host several league teams to play their games every day in La Crosse.
Sioux Falls is going to host other teams to all play their games in Sioux Falls. People want to see this college league play, they play some great college baseball, but the teams from Minnesota cannot play. I could not believe a couple of days ago the St. Paul Saints who get over 10,000 people a game, and bring millions of dollars in to our state each year, are going to move the team to Sioux Falls to play.
I hate to see all this money leave our state and go to our neighboring states when it is not any safer in these states than Minnesota.
