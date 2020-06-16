Jerry Raddatz: Order limits state's tourism revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would take this opportunity to reply to Dick Smith. I appreciate his comments and that is what it is all about. We may not agree on certain items, but most people in the world do not always agree, but life will go on.

I appreciate his efforts for many years to make Goodview the great place it is today, and has been a part of what Goodview is all about. I am going to give him the last word and I am moving on. I am going to see some baseball games in our neighboring states and enjoy doing something that I cannot do in Minnesota.

I do take issue that the H32N in 1969 was a "a walk in the park." It is hard for me to think that the life of more tdhan 100,000 people would be described in this manner, but only my view.

The point that I have tried to make in regard to our situation is this: I have studied the numbers of eight states in our region today in loss of life with the virus. You cannot use the loss of life in each state as they all are different in population, but when you do bounce around in the order of life from number one to number eight in percentage of loss of life in their state there is not a great difference. The order changes from week to week in all eight states.