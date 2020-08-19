Jerry Papenfuss: Will November election be fair?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will we have a fair and honest election on Nov. 3rd?

Do you know what is going on in Minnesota relative to voting in the November election?

I believe what is happening is the secretary of state is using the governor’s emergency power to rewrite the laws governing voting. There are lawsuits to stop the secretary of state but we don’t hear about the lawsuits.

How many days after Nov. 3rd will ballots be counted? Will it be two days or 10 days? Will public employees count the absentee ballots as they did in the primary?

The law says representatives of both political parties must be present when absentee ballots are counted. We have many close races in Minnesota. When will the results be known?

Jerry Papenfuss, Winona

