Jerry Papenfuss: Trump, Hagedorn are lowering drug prices

Last week, President Donald Trump signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the high cost of prescription drugs in the United States.

What a huge step forward in the fight to give Americans access to quality, affordable health care. We should not have to pay a higher price for the same prescription drugs as those who live in other countries, especially since most are developed and brought to market in the United States.

One of the most outspoken advocates for making health care more affordable is Congressman Jim Hagedorn. In fact, the ‘One Pill, One Price’ concept, which ensures Americans no longer subsidize prescriptions to foreign countries, is something he has consistently talked about during his town hall meetings throughout the district.

Another issue Hagedorn has supported – and even cosponsored legislation for – is the end of the pharmacy benefit manager “middleman” that prevents doctors from prescribing medicines to patients and excludes the consumer from negotiations.

The other two executive orders lower insulin prices and allow the U.S. to import medicines from Canada. This move is truly life-changing and will help lower costs without discouraging U.S. drug companies from advancing the treatments that help keep us alive and healthy.