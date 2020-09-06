Jerry Papenfuss: Enforce election integrity measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is some additional information about counting ballots in Minnesota’s November election.

Minnesota’s “ballot board” laws are not being enforced by Secretary of State Steve Simon.

In some Minnesota cities and counties, ballot boards are not being appointed. Winona County has a ballot board. In others, absentee ballots are being counted by staff members with no representation by the political parties.

Also, absentee ballots no longer require a witness signature. Ballots delivered within seven days of the election will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Any race that is at all close will not be decided for eight to 10 days.

Also, Minnesota now allows ballot harvesting. Do you believe we will have a fair election on Nov. 3?

In response to Mr. Schild: Voting by mail is very different from absentee voting. The postmaster general is hired by an independent board composed of both Republicans and Democrats. Louis Dejoy was the unanimous selection of the board.

I ask Mr. Schild what Republican-controlled legislature has passed voter-suppression measures.

Jerry Papenfuss, Winona

