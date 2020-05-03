Jerry Papenfuss: Downsizing Broadway is a bad idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The discussion of downsizing Broadway is on the back burner. It’s time to get the discussion going.

I believe most people have no idea that Broadway is going to be downsized. The people I talk to believe it is a dumb idea. It is my understanding that four council people support the downsizing and three council people oppose the downsizing.

We worked a long time to get Broadway widened. Does it make any sense to make it harder to move traffic? I believe downsizing Broadway is the first big step to make it as difficult as possible to move traffic in Winona.

I believe the city council is moving forward to downsize Broadway. The contract to downsize Broadway might be let soon.

Jerry Papenfuss, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0