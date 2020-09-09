Jeremy Miller: Votes show support for our region

Well, here we go again. You probably remember in 2016 when my opponent admittedly distributed false campaign literature about my voting record.
I now have a different opponent, but the same negative tactics are being used. This time they are attempting a letter-to-the-editor smear campaign to spread false information about my record.
Emilio DeGrazia wrote that I don’t support local schools and I refuse to vote for bonding bills. The facts show this is absolutely false.
Minnesota Management and Budget’s website, the state’s nonpartisan fiscal agent, shows the most recent bipartisan budget increased education funding by over $1.2 billion or 6.8%. I voted “yes.”
When it comes to local infrastructure projects, Mr. DeGrazia’s comments are also false. Some of the local infrastructure projects that I’ve helped get done include Education Village at Winona State University, Lanesboro Dam, Southeast Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, state funding for a new veterans home, Chatfield Center for the Arts, and local road and bridge projects.
The letter said I vote "no" on bonding bills, which again, is false.
Using the Senate bill tracker, you’ll see I voted “yes” this session on a fiscally responsible, geographically balanced, bipartisan bonding bill that focused on roads and bridges, water and sewer projects, and asset preservation. This bill included several projects for Southeast Minnesota.
In committee, I voted “no” on a fiscally irresponsible, hyper-partisan amendment offered by Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul) that heavily favored Minneapolis and St. Paul over the rest of the state.
Based on comments from my opponent and her allies, it appears they support the irresponsible, hyper-partisan, Minneapolis/St. Paul proposal, which should be very concerning to the voters in Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties.
While my opponent and her allies try to mislead voters with false information, I’ll continue to stay above the fray and focus on getting things done.
There will undoubtedly be more false information coming, so if you have questions about the facts, please call me at 507-452-2067. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to help make Southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work and raise a family.
Jeremy Miller, Winona
Jeremy Miller is running for re-election in Minnesota Senate District 28.
