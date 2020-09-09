Jeremy Miller: Votes show support for our region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, here we go again. You probably remember in 2016 when my opponent admittedly distributed false campaign literature about my voting record.

I now have a different opponent, but the same negative tactics are being used. This time they are attempting a letter-to-the-editor smear campaign to spread false information about my record.

Emilio DeGrazia wrote that I don’t support local schools and I refuse to vote for bonding bills. The facts show this is absolutely false.

Minnesota Management and Budget’s website, the state’s nonpartisan fiscal agent, shows the most recent bipartisan budget increased education funding by over $1.2 billion or 6.8%. I voted “yes.”

When it comes to local infrastructure projects, Mr. DeGrazia’s comments are also false. Some of the local infrastructure projects that I’ve helped get done include Education Village at Winona State University, Lanesboro Dam, Southeast Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, state funding for a new veterans home, Chatfield Center for the Arts, and local road and bridge projects.

The letter said I vote "no" on bonding bills, which again, is false.