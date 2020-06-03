Jenny Kuderer: Require more than showmanship from a president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When November calls upon the American citizenry to head to the ballot box, don't reward Donald Trump's profane use of religious symbolism with a vote for another four years of his supposed leadership.

Standing outside an Episcopal church holding a Bible does not mean he is a man of profound spiritual mettle, a man who thinks deeply about the challenges facing the nation while reaching out to God in prayerful contemplation.

If one is of deep faith, one doesn't arrange a photo opportunity brandishing a Bible as if it were some sort of accessory.

One cannot claim moral leadership by collecting symbols of faith. Moral leadership must come from a well of character, a well that is sadly dry and yet somehow leaking in Trump's case.

He has no words to bring some unity to division, some healing to the deep wounds that have been exposed recently in such stark relief.

Please don't be fooled by the showmanship of a man who has never demonstrated that he knows what it means to walk humbly in faith, to be a genuine leader via upstanding action rather than steadfastly failing to lead by tweeting out divisive rhetoric.