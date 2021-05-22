Jenny Kuderer: Leave masks and division behind

As we contemplate the possibility that cloth masks will no longer be required within a year as conditions relative to COVID improve, what a transformative gesture it would be if we might also, wherever applicable, remove those masks of faux superiority that allow us to categorize our fellow humans as Other.

As much as my heart aches for the unspeakable loss wrought by COVID, my heart also aches for the series of violent tragedies that have besieged our nation and that have caused our flag to remain at half-staff to signal a state of mourning. Many of these recent tragedies have been clearly rooted in grotesque racist animus. What is the true root of this? What is the base fear?

If only we could recognize the fiery but fragile embers of existence that constitute our common bond, we might be able to see the humanity in each other’s eyes. Instead of the mask of faux superiority, let us reach for the genuine best within ourselves, the elevated energy that seeks to unite and knows that any wounds we intentionally inflict on others are actually wounds within ourselves we have yet to properly address and heal.