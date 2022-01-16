Jenny Kuderer: Attacks on Fauci show polarization

The egregious attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci by Republican lawmakers continue to shock, disappoint, and perplex me.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul seems especially brazen in his aggressive attacks on Dr. Fauci's character and competence. Trained as a doctor himself, Paul ought to know better, and I suspect he does, but power and showmanship have become more important to him than integrity.

Our nation remains gripped by a public health crisis that has put our healthcare system under unrelenting pressure and has caused an unspeakable loss of life. That a public servant such as Fauci should be receiving threats on his own life only demonstrates the intense polarization of this daunting public health crisis and how some unmoored from reality and fed false information are ready to take decisive, criminal action.

What a tragedy it is for Fauci to be in his fifth decade of service to the nation only to find himself the target of such ignorance and vitriol, critical attacks not based on science or grounded at all in what will protect public health but rants about personal liberties being assaulted when saving the most lives possible requires commitment to our neighbors' well-being.

I have no doubt that Fauci has worked tirelessly to beat the scourge of COVID only to find his efforts rewarded with the necessity of a personal security detail. If the deaths of nearly 850,000 Americans cannot break down dangerous political polarization that is exacerbated by lies and half-truths and less-than-veiled attempts at shameless political fundraising, I'm not sure what can.

Jenny Kuderer

Goodview

