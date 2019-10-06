We encourage all families to apply for free school meals.
The form must be completed each year. Time slips by quickly and pretty soon households accumulate a large debt because they thought their families continue to have free meals.
The form can be completed online through the Winona Area Public Schools Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
An application can also be completed in paper form and returned to any of the schools.
The program is not retroactive so the sooner the application is completed; the sooner your students’ eligibility starts. Meal balances can rise quickly at $14.50 per week for elementary children to have breakfast and lunch.
You have free articles remaining.
If you are interested, we are accepting donations for Feed the Kids program.
About 50 percent of elementary students in the district qualify, as well as 35 percent of Middle School and High School students.
One donation of $50 can help fund 19 meals for students. Donations can be mailed to School Nutrition Office, 903 Gilmore Ave. and checks made payable to Winona Area Public Schools. If you would like more information about this program, please call 494-0830.
Jennifer Walters, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.