Jennifer Mulyck: Get serious about civic duty

Who is on my ballot this fall? Is this something you can obtain relatively soon for constituents? I want to personally vet these candidates for all offices more thoroughly than I have in the past.
I also want to know who is running unopposed, as maybe there are people who feel they could come forward this year and aid our community as a public servant.
I have not been diligent in past years. I feel this is a failure on my part and am eating humble pie, because of my lack of control and arming myself with much-needed knowledge.
I have the time now. I may as well use it wisely. Moreover, it is not only my right, but my duty to the city, county, state and nation.
Minnesota appears to be performing much better than other states, and I would urge every citizen of voting age to first, vet the source of any information. Second, look at multiple, credible sources. And finally, meet with the candidate, if possible. Perhaps even a phone conversation would be sufficient or an email.
I would also add, if you don't like the politics of your party or that of another party, then you need to go to the party headquarters and discuss changes you would like to see. I would guess we have a lot more in common than social media, mainstream media or some government officials would have us believe.
This discourse can and must be done civilly. Grandma always said, “You can catch more flies with honey.” They are people too. We are all in this together and it is pretty evident now. Let us, together, make the necessary course correction, if there needs to be one.
Jennifer Mulyck, Goodview
