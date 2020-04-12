Jennifer Mulyck: Get serious about civic duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Who is on my ballot this fall? Is this something you can obtain relatively soon for constituents? I want to personally vet these candidates for all offices more thoroughly than I have in the past.

I also want to know who is running unopposed, as maybe there are people who feel they could come forward this year and aid our community as a public servant.

I have not been diligent in past years. I feel this is a failure on my part and am eating humble pie, because of my lack of control and arming myself with much-needed knowledge.

I have the time now. I may as well use it wisely. Moreover, it is not only my right, but my duty to the city, county, state and nation.

Minnesota appears to be performing much better than other states, and I would urge every citizen of voting age to first, vet the source of any information. Second, look at multiple, credible sources. And finally, meet with the candidate, if possible. Perhaps even a phone conversation would be sufficient or an email.