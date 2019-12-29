Dan Feehan is running for Congress in the Minnesota 1st District and his support of the labor movement is a key reason to support him.
The labor movement was born out of a need to balance power between workers and management. Today’s economy doesn’t just need more jobs, it needs more good jobs, the kinds of jobs that unions fight for.
Strong unions are on the front lines of some of the most important issues our communities face.
Labor unions advocate for affordable health care, livable wages, parental leave and sustainable jobs. Education unions, like mine, advocate for equity in educational opportunities, affordable tuition for students and lower student debt loads.
For all the good that unions do, they have been under attack. Recent Supreme Court decisions and the push for “right to work” laws across the country have made it harder for workers to organize, at the very same time that interest in unions is going up among workers.
As a 12-year union member and a leader in my own union, I support Dan Feehan in his efforts to become the 1st District representative in the U.S. House.
I know that Dan will stand with working people striving for better lives. Dan will support legislation that upholds the rights of workers to organize and to collectively bargain.
Dan Feehan has spent his life working for others, whether as a teacher or Army Ranger. With our support, he can continue that service by representing southern Minnesotans in Congress.
Jennifer Chernega, Winona
