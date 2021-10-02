Jeanine Black: Make safe choices around rail

September was Rail Safety Month, but making safe choices near tracks or trains is critical today and every day.

During Rail Safety Week 2021 (Sept. 20-26), the director of Minnesota Operation Lifesaver, an affiliate of the national non-profit Operation Lifesaver, Inc., and volunteers spent a day in Winona to share an important message: “See Tracks? Think Train!” Every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train, but we can all help to stop these needless tragedies.

When driving, biking, running, or walking, we need to stay focused on our surroundings. Distractions like loud music or cell phones are dangerous anytime we are near moving vehicles, but more so at a highway-rail grade crossing since it can take a mile or more for a train to come to a full stop. Would you ever consider taking a selfie or a video on an interstate highway or an airport runway? Many children and adults are maimed or killed doing this on railroad rights-of-way. Aside from crossing tracks at designated grade crossings, it is both illegal and extremely dangerous to be on railroad property.

On Sept. 22, officials and first responders joined MNOL at several rail crossings where a team of volunteers from Miller Ingenuity applied spray chalk safety messages. They, too, want you and those you love to stay safe. Please join us by talking to those you love about making safe choices. Never try to beat a train. Only cross tracks at designated crossings and do so safely. Never walk on or along railroad tracks or take photos or videos on railroad property. Your conversation could save a life.

Jeanine Black, Winona

