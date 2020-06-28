Jean M. Gunderson: Learning lessons from John Lewis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I carry the words of John Lewis, congressman and civil rights activist, close to my heart at this time.

In the first book of "March," he described the lived experiences of being a sharecropper’s son, segregated classrooms, “colored bathrooms,” non-inclusive restaurants, bus seating restrictions, and fear of driving across certain southern states as a family.

During the 1950s, 14-year-old Emmett Till’s body was pulled from the Mississippi Tallahatchie River and Rosa Parks refused to ride in the back of a bus in Montgomery.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the preacher from Atlanta, was also president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, and led numerous bus boycotts, promoting desegregation within passive resistance and nonviolence.

John attended the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville and was drawn to the social gospel in which people marched for justice addressing racism, poverty and war.

The belief in peace and non-violence led him to working with Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jim Lawson at non-violence workshops, department store lunch counter sit-ins and marches.