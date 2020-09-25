 Skip to main content
Jaynie Sheffer: Feehan is spinning no-PAC pledge
I am a Republican. Dan Feehan is the endorsed Democrat candidate for Congress. I honor and respect Dan’s service in the military. I feel rather selfish that while Dan was disarming bombs, I was merely raising my family.

Dan boasts that he is “refusing to take corporate PAC money.” Check the website docquery.fec.gov.

Does the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor State Committee take PAC money? They pay for his flyers that come in the mail. How about lobbyist money? Does Dan take that? Of course he does.

Sounds like good old-fashioned spin. See, Dan already knows how to be a good Democrat. Spin the information until it makes you an insider.

Jaynie Sheffer, Hokah

