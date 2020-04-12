Jason Reiland: Hagedorn town hall provided answers to COVID-19 questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One thing Americans have always been able to count on is our ability to come together in challenging times for the good of all.

With few exceptions, what has happened in our country the last month has been heartwarming: folks making the effort to carry out food from local restaurants, pro athletes donating thousands of meals to local food shelters, shoppers tipping cashiers at grocery stores for coming to work under trying circumstances, the list could go on and on.

In that vein, I would like to thank Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Brian McDonald from the Small Business Administration and Dr. Deepi Goyal of the Mayo Clinic for taking the time during an incredibly busy and hectic schedules to host a telephone town hall to answer all sorts of questions about the coronavirus. For an hour, a doctor, a federal executive and our U.S. representative patiently answered questions about small business loans, direct payments to individuals, unemployment regulations, the risks of contracting and caring for those with COVID-19 and on and on.