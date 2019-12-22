It is frankly a little disturbing to hear Democrats in Congress and running for president pushing their various health-care proposals in an attempt to capture headlines or whip up the far fringes of their base.
No matter what they label it – Medicare for All or a public option – either of these one-size-fits-all approaches would fail to address the two main issues facing our health-care system today: access and affordability.
In fact, a government-run health-care scheme would only increase costs for hardworking Americans – through massive tax hikes and higher private premiums – while reducing options and flexibility that are available today.
What’s worse, Americans would end up paying more and waiting longer for a lower quality of health care. I’m no expert, but this does not sound like a good deal for the American people.
A Medicare-for-All-style approach to health-care insurance would eventually pave the way for all-out government-controlled health care by crowding out the insurance marketplace and making it impossible for private and employer-based plans to compete.
The only one making critical health-care decisions about doctors, treatments or coverage options should be patients and their families, not government bureaucrats or politicians.
Our health-care system is by no means perfect, but there are plenty of market-based reforms policymakers could focus on to help control costs and expand coverage.
The last thing we need is the government to be more involved in our health- care system. I hope our members of Congress from Minnesota, including Sen. Tina Smith, understand that.
Jason Reiland, Spring Grove
