Jason Ludwigson: Legalizing recreational marijuana

Inequities in criminal justice are at the forefront of today’s national conversation.
One of the important steps as a nation we can take to reduce some of the inequities in the criminal justice system would be the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Thankfully many states have already been experimenting with this by fully legalizing recreational marijuana. These laboratories of democracy have shown that this would be a smart public policy.
According to the Drug Policy Alliance, there is more public support for marijuana law reform than ever before with new polls showing more than half the country is in favor of legalizing marijuana.
The legalization of recreational marijuana would also reduce harm. The criminalization of marijuana use disproportionately harms young people and people of color, contributes directly to the United States leading the world in incarceration rates, and fails to curb youth access.
Legalizing recreational marijuana would bring one of the nation's largest cash crops under the rule of law. This will create jobs and economic opportunities in the formal economy instead of the illicit market.
That would also open the door to potential new markets for the agricultural community. In addition scarce law enforcement resources would be better used to ensure public safety while reducing corrections and court costs.
State and local governments would acquire significant new sources of tax revenue from regulating marijuana sales. It would improve consumer safety by ensuring better product testing as a standard requirement for legalized marijuana markets.
Legalizing marijuana would reduce harm, expand economic opportunity, reduce inequalities in the criminal justice system, save taxpayer dollars and improve consumer safety.
The upsides certainly outweigh the downsides to legalizing recreational marijuana. As southern Minnesota's representative in Congress, Dan Feehan would champion the legalization and regulation of the recreational usage of marijuana as well as the funding of research into the medicinal uses of marijuana -- especially for veterans and seniors.
Jason Ludwigson, La Crescent
