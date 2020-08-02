Jared Lenz: Thanks for raising age to buy tobacco

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all know that tobacco products can lead to a lifetime of deadly addiction and that the tobacco industry deliberately targets young people to buy their products.

We also know that smoking increases the risk for lung cancer and it’s a risk factor for at least a dozen other cancers. My grandfather was a life-long cigarette smoker and died with tumors in his lungs and cancer in his bones.

This is why I’m a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and do what’s possible to protect my community from the loss and suffering caused by this devastating disease.

One way to do that is to protect kids from ever starting to use tobacco. Nearly 95% of adults who smoke started smoking before the age of 21.

I thank Sen. Jeremy Miller for his leadership and role in raising the state minimum age of sale of tobacco products to 21 and prioritizing our youth’s health.

I look forward to working with them on other ways to prevent our kids from becoming addicted to tobacco.

Jared Lenz, Winona

Jared Lenz is part of American Cancer Society volunteer leadership in Winona.

