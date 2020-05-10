Jared Lenz: Cancer Society is here to help

Thank you to everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in our community. Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people who are in whose immune systems have been compromised.
In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that 1 in 4 patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic and 1 in 8 were uncertain when their treatment would resume. This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time.
As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them. If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, or just needs someone to talk to, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345.
We’re also continually updating our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts.
Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health-care professional or to start a live chat with one of our staff.
Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we. If we can help, please reach out and contact us.
Jared Lenz, Winona
