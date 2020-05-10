Jared Lenz: Cancer Society is here to help
0 comments

Jared Lenz: Cancer Society is here to help

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in our community. Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people who are in whose immune systems have been compromised.

In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that 1 in 4 patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic and 1 in 8 were uncertain when their treatment would resume. This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time.

As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them. If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, or just needs someone to talk to, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345.

We’re also continually updating our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts.

Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health-care professional or to start a live chat with one of our staff.

Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we. If we can help, please reach out and contact us.

Jared Lenz, Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News