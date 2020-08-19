Janel Dean: Adopt clean-car standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clean cars are the future.

Clean cars can be affordable, create thousands of jobs, improve health and climate.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota and in the United States.

Minnesota is not on track to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals -- set forth in the state’s Next Generation Energy act. While huge gains in emission reductions have come from the electric utility sector, it is not enough to put us on track to reach the state target goals set for 2025 and 2050.

To address transportation pollution, Gov. Tim Walz has joined with 14 other states in adopting clean-car standards that are under consideration in Minnesota.

If adopted, these rules will help meet emission goals and transition us to a cleaner, better future by increasing the number of low-emission vehicles and electric vehicles sold in the state.

Clean-car standards don’t require Minnesotans to purchase different vehicles -- internal combustion engines will still be available.