Janel Dean: Adopt clean-car standards

Clean cars are the future.
Clean cars can be affordable, create thousands of jobs, improve health and climate.
Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota and in the United States.
Minnesota is not on track to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals -- set forth in the state’s Next Generation Energy act. While huge gains in emission reductions have come from the electric utility sector, it is not enough to put us on track to reach the state target goals set for 2025 and 2050.
To address transportation pollution, Gov. Tim Walz has joined with 14 other states in adopting clean-car standards that are under consideration in Minnesota.
If adopted, these rules will help meet emission goals and transition us to a cleaner, better future by increasing the number of low-emission vehicles and electric vehicles sold in the state.
Clean-car standards don’t require Minnesotans to purchase different vehicles -- internal combustion engines will still be available.
The standards won’t come into affect until 2025. which is interestingly also the same time researchers report that the price of a new electric vehicles to be on par with the price of a new internal combustion engine.
Owning an electric vehicle allows drivers to bypass the pump and saves drivers thousands of dollars over the lifetime of the vehicle. Fueling an electric vehicle translates to approximately $1 per gallon.
The designing and building of clean cars and electric vehicles infrastructure creates tens of thousands of jobs and keeps us current with other countries that are quickly accelerating to cleaner economies.
Respiratory diseases are directly related to greenhouse gas emissions, increasing premature deaths. Clean cars save lives.
These cars are needed to take us successfully into the future.
Janel Dean, Minnesota City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!