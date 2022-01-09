 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jane Schiltz: Republicans can get involved at precinct level :

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Republicans across Minnesota will gather in their neighborhoods for precinct caucuses.

The future of our party and nation belongs to those who show up. If you wish to see a change in our party or our candidates, precinct caucuses are your chance to stand up and be heard. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference.

Attend the Houston County Republican caucus on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at Good Times Restaurant, lower level, 118 Bissen St., Caledonia.

Jane Schiltz

Caledonia, Minn.

