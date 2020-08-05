Jane Peck: Feehan takes responsibilities seriously

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota legislator Greg Davids recently wrote to me, “Politicians don’t save lives!” I was shocked to read that a representative took his job so lightly.

Laws can save lives or cost lives, so those who create them have lifesaving power. Think of votes for war, peace, health care or our present epidemic.

How do we elect politicians who truly respect the power that they have over our lives? I recommend we look at a candidate’s background. Did they choose to work for our communities in teaching, health care the underserved or the military?

This fall we have two choices for Congress from Southern Minnesota. The incumbent Jim Hagedorn is a career politician with no experience in the military, teaching or health care. Jim Hagedorn unbelievably claims, “Nobody in the U.S. goes to sleep wondering if they’ll be able to feed their families.” (Worthington Globe, 2019).

Our better choice is Dan Feehan, a Democrat running against Hagedorn. Dan was an Army Ranger in Iraq, and taught in inner city communities in Chicago. Dan writes, ”I will make health care, child care and education more affordable, so families keep more of their paycheck.” (www.danfeehan.com )

Which candidate takes their solemn life-or-death responsibilities seriously?

Jane Peck, Lanesboro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0