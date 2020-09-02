Jane and Kent Cowgill: Kruger cares about health care, education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This November let's vote to remove Jeremy Miller from office and replace him with someone who really cares about such issues as health care and education.

That person is Sarah Kruger. Her ideas about health care are not on the far left, as some seem to fear.

Rather, she recommends making improvements to the existing health-care system. In education, she has emphasized the lack of state funding for K-12, especially as schools face changes related to distance learning. Moreover, she has been endorsed by Education Minnesota. She is a strong supporter of small businesses, including family farms.

Let's get serious this year and vote in people who genuinely care about their constituents' interests and needs.

Jane and Kent Cowgill, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0