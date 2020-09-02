Jan Mrachek: Making the case for mail-in absentee ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a democracy, all those eligible to vote should be able to so safely. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a problem for everyone to vote in person.

Minnesota – the state with the highest voter turnout -- is allowing registered voters to apply for a no-excuse absentee ballot by mail or online this year.

I applied online at sos.state.mn.us. It took about five minutes to complete the application. I received notice of acceptance by email the next day. The following week I received a ballot for the primary election.

Voting by mail should not be politicized. There is no basis for the attacks on the authenticity of mail-in ballots.

The verification process Minnesota uses is the same one used in Florida where the president votes. Oregon, where all voting has been done by mail since 2000, has had two convictions of fraud -- .00004% of all ballots cast.

Subverting the post office’s ability to handle the volume of mail created by mail-in ballots should be beneath the dignity of anyone who occupies the White House.

If you want to vote by absentee ballot this year, please make your application now.