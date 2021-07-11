Jan Deters: We can teach history better than CRT

We can teach history better than CRT

Undaunted by national scrutiny over critical race theory (CRT), the National Education Association (NEA) has countered with a strong rebuke.

At issue is the presentation of this topic to children from K-12. With its recent adoption of Rule 39, the NEA plans to move forward with CRT and the 1619 Project. In its continued quest for “honesty in education,” it will provide classroom materials and will fight to deter any efforts to stop them — including school boards and state legislatures.

NEA promises to perform “opposition research” to groups opposing them.

Undoubtedly, the history of American interracial behavior has many incidents that were disrespectful, criminal and counterproductive. But we fought a war over slavery and there have been countless state and federal laws codified to improve conditions. Additionally one can safely say trillions have been spent on government attempts to improve the minority conditions.