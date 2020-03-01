Jan Deters: Show respect for Hagedorn

Three of the most dreaded words in the English language are "you've got cancer." Our congressional representative, Jim Hagedorn, apparently heard those awful words a year ago.

There are certain things that should transcend politics. Battling a serious illness certainly falls into that category.

While it sounds like Rep. Hagedorn is making great progress in this fight (judging from the full schedule he keeps), I do hope that everyone, regardless of political persuasion or political affiliation, will join together in praying for his complete recovery.

In the hustle and bustle of life, we sometimes forget to appreciate certain people and things.

For me, some of those certain people are those who are willing to dedicate their lives to public service. So, Rep. Hagedorn, your announcement has reminded me to thank God for the health He has granted me and thank you for your willingness and determination to continue to serve and represent the people of this district while you battle this illness.

Jan Deters, La Crescent

